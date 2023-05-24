MAST seniors are in the spotlight this week as graduation practice among week’s highlights

Thursday, May 24:

Testing: The AICE French exam will take place at noon.

Awards: The Silver Knight Award Ceremony will take place in Miami at 7 p.m.

Friday, May 26:

Testing: The AICE Literature in English exam will take place at 8 a.m.

Testing: The AICE Further Mathematics exam will take place at noon.

Practice: Graduation practice for seniors in the auditorium at 1:10 p.m.

Monday, May 29:

No School: No school in observance of Memorial Day.

Tuesday, May 30:

Testing: The AICE Further mathematics exam will take place at noon.

Wednesday, May 24:

Event: Write One Give One Event at 9 a.m. in the media center.

Practice: Graduation practice for seniors at 10 a.m.

Emma Almanza is a rising senior at MAST Academy and an Islander News intern

