MAST seniors are in the spotlight this week as graduation practice among week’s highlights

Thursday, May 24:
Testing: The AICE French exam will take place at noon.
Awards: The Silver Knight Award Ceremony will take place in Miami at 7 p.m.
Friday, May 26:
Testing: The AICE Literature in English exam will take place at 8 a.m.
Testing: The AICE Further Mathematics exam will take place at noon.
Practice: Graduation practice for seniors in the auditorium at 1:10 p.m.
Monday, May 29:
No School: No school in observance of Memorial Day.
Tuesday, May 30:
Testing: The AICE Further mathematics exam will take place at noon.
Wednesday, May 24:
Event: Write One Give One Event at 9 a.m. in the media center.
Practice: Graduation practice for seniors at 10 a.m.
Emma Almanza is a rising senior at MAST Academy and an Islander News intern
To read the last "This Week at MAST," click here.