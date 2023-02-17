MAST students spotlight Bay’s deteriorating condition and impact on everyday life

It has been well reported over the past few decades that the health of Biscayne Bay is in serious jeopardy. As a result of pollution, destroying mangrove ecosystems, and canal building, we have brought the bay to the brink of environmental catastrophe by drastically increasing the concentration of cyanobacteria in the bay.

The influx of cyanobacteria has significantly lowered the dissolved oxygen content in the bay, causing a serious loss of marine life. In addition, the cyanobacteria have drastically reduced the rate of photosynthesis conducted, as algal blooms that follow the influx of cyanobacteria block light from penetrating deep into the water.

The impact of the bay’s condition has the potential to impact everyday life. As the bay’s conditions grow more inhospitable, recreational activities such as boating and kayaking will become less popular. Even ecotourism will be impacted as the bay’s aquatic culture grows less robust.

At MAST Academy, the impact of the bay’s poor condition is being felt. Being a maritime school, MAST identifies itself as a place for students to learn about the aquatic world. To that end, the school features a range of opportunities for students to receive a marine-related education – from PE classes centered on skills like swimming, to marine science classes that teach about biodiversity and aquatic habitats. These opportunities are built on MASTS’s close proximity to water. Specifically, the estuary directly behind our school, where students can carry out everything from field experiments to swim classes.

This maritime environment is directly connected to Biscayne Bay, so the Bay’s conditions directly impact the estuary’s. Thus, when the cyanobacteria has rendered the bay unfit, students can’t fully use the waters that are critical to our maritime education mission.

This problem is only going to get worse in the foreseeable future as there is little being done to preserve the Bay’s waters. Few laws on the books or being enforced to prevent pollution. Little is being done to reverse the growth of cyanobacteria.

Worst of all is the lack of alarm over the condition of the Bay, which is fundamental to the culture and economy of Miami. Without the tourism, boating and leisure activities that the Bay is famous for, Miami would only be a shell of itself. It is imperative that residents make a concerted effort to preserve the habitat of the bay. This includes everything from avoiding leaks of fertilizers or motor oil that can leach into the Bay, to simply spreading the word.

Action to save the Bay is necessary –immediately – not only for MAST, but for Miami.

Submitted by: MAST Academy students Sam Grossman, 11th Grade; Joshua Nix, 10th Grade; Kamilah Gurdian, 11th Grade; Alejandro Perez. 11th Grade; Elijah Lewis Levinson, 9th Grade.