A yearbook is a recollection of a school year’s memories. The two covers bind together all of the best and worst moments students went through that year. This year, MAST Academy’s yearbook -- Mako Fuka -- made extraordinary efforts to capture the unique year on paper.

The class of 2021 had an abnormal year, being forced to give up many of the usual senior traditions such as Homecoming, Pep Rally, and Prom. In a year that was meant to be all about coming together, they were forced to stay apart. With this in mind, the editors and staff of the Mako Fuka wanted to give the seniors a book they could treasure forever.

The theme of their yearbook was “A Return at Full Force.” It is symbolic of the resilience, strength and effort the student body and staff used to get through the year.

“We took inspiration from the Class of 2021 that was known for being extremely outgoing and energetic,” said Editor-in-Chief Ava Castaneda. “Being located on Virginia Key, the ocean played a role in cover, and theme as a representation of being powerful and force to be reckoned with.”

The cover is a rendition of the “Great Wave of Kanagawa” by Japanese artist Katsushika Hokusai. The sections of the book are inspired by the Japanese word Kokoro, which means emotional heart or mind, spirit, heart, and soul.

The yearbook staff executed an incredible amount of work -- designing the book, interviewing people, filling up 250 pages, selling all the books, and even entering the yearbook into competitions. Said copy editor Isabella Brosco, “I am so proud of the entire staff. The fact that we were able to complete such a big chunk of the book while all still being online amazes me.”

At MAST, students take Yearbook as a class instead of as a club. This year, about 25 students took the class, led by the four editors (two Editors in Chief and two copy editors). The students were a mix of both physical and online students, meaning some kids interviewed classmates without ever stepping on campus. In March, tThe book was submitted to Herff Jones, the printer, and by May the books were being distributed on campus.

An after school drive-thru was organized for students to pick up their books, and the response from the student body has been overwhelmingly positive. Students were impressed by how much coverage they were able to get. “It almost seems like there wasn’t any COVID” some said.

Now the editors are sending the book to the “Columbia Scholastic Press Association” for it to be judged.

It is amazing what people can accomplish if they have the right mindset. A year like this would have been the perfect excuse for a mediocre yearbook. However, the editors pushed hard and were able to create something completely amazing.

Zang, a rising senior at MAST Academy, is an Islander News intern.