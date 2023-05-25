MDC added to Florida guarantee transfer student program and qualify for up to $10,000 scholarship

Some college transfer students, including Miami Dade College graduates, can receive guaranteed admission to a Florida college, after a transfer program has expanded to include a total of 15 colleges.

The New College of Florida has recently announced their partnership with an additional six colleges, including Broward College, Miami-Dade College, and Valencia College.

The College has been consistent in their efforts to promote their NCF Transform Program, which guarantees students admission to their institution after their completion of an associate in arts degree from a partner college.

They are currently partnered with St. Petersburg College, Santa Fe College, Tallahassee Community College, and SUNY Orange County in Orange County, New York, among others.

Eligible students will also qualify for up to $10,000 for the Presidential Honors Scholarship, assigned their own faculty advisor and certified career coach, as well as receive guaranteed scholarships.

“As our NCF Transform program continues to grow, so do opportunities for students throughout the state to attend and receive an excellent academic education from Florida’s designated public honors college,” said New College Interim President Richard Corcoran. “Our new partners are some of the largest colleges in Florida, and I’m thrilled they chose to enter a transfer agreement with us. I look forward to seeing new faces from these superb institutions on campus.”

The New College of Florida offers undergraduate majors in fields like arts, humanities and sciences; a master’s degree program in applied data science; and certificates in technology, finance, and business skills. Students interested in any of these options and who want to come to Miami can now do so, as Miami-Dade College has officially joined NCF’s list of partners.

“It is incredibly exciting for us, our students and our parents to join the NCF Transform program,” said Miami-Dade College President Madeline Pumariega. “This partnership will provide an elite education and enhanced student experience at affordable pricing to our students. We have no doubt that this program will offer our A.A. graduates with an outstanding opportunity to further their education and earn a four year degree.”

