MDCPS moves technology forward with new Innovative Media Center

To say school media centers have come a long way is an understatement. Starting as bare rooms with books and old-school computers, some media centers are even incorporating virtual reality to promote more innovative learning methods.

Enter Miami Dade County Public School’s Lamar Louise Curry Middle School.

In collaboration with the College Football Playoff Foundation and the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship Game (CFPNCG), Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) revealed the brand new media center at Lamar Louise Curry Middle School.

The institution is one of 16 M-DCPS middle schools that have undergone transformations to their media centers, which are now technology-filled, innovative spaces. By the end of this school year, the four remaining schools currently in the renovation process are to be unveiled as well.

“I think it’s very cool,” said sixth grader Jonathan Gonzalez. “I’m looking at the effects of the magnetic fields of the earth and the sun, how charged particles affect the earth.”

The media center’s renovation project also included the construction of a Share Wall, where students can leave messages on lessons or answer questions on the wall to express their daily feelings. Additionally, new tables, modular chairs, and updated carpeting were part of the revamp.

“The kids will feel comfortable here, they can relax and play games,” said Lamar Louise Curry Middle Principal Michele A. Bush. “Nowadays, kids are a little different, they want to venture into different ways of learning. The way the media center is renovated now it adjusts to those needs.”

The project is part of a $2 million partnership of the three institutions to show support for the District’s Middle School Redesign (MSR) initiative, to focus on meeting the individual needs of teachers and students.

