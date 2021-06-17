MDPS Synergy summer seminars aims to help parents and students transition back to in-person learning

Although it may seem that we have a whole summer ahead of us, education officials have already started gearing up for the 2021-2022 school year. So much planning can go on behind closed doors, it’s easy for parents to feel left in the dark.

That is what Miami-Dade seeks to remedy with their annual Synergy program.

Synergy is, on its own, an event for staff of Miami Dade public school to plan for the upcoming school year. It offers a comprehensive approach to student portal/school websites, and it exposes participants to professional development interactivities regarding strategic planning, maximizing professional learning, and content-specific instructional strategies.

This summer, the focus has expanded into helping children seamlessly transition back to in-person learning in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic.

What's more, since 2020, Synergy offers help to caregivers via the Parent Academy, a collection of 25 interactive webinars meant to help parents become more active members in their child’s education. This is done by informing them of their roles in their children’s education and future, as well as their own rights and responsibilities as guardians.

In addition, parents and teachers are offered training in terms of mitigating learning gaps, addressing physical, social, and emotional needs, and supporting families during this critical period of recovery. To fit everything, the event has been expanded from three days to the course of three weeks.

Registration for the webinars has opened and each webinar is limited to 500 participants per session. The schedule for the webinars as well as the registration click here.

For those who could not make it to the live webinars, 16 pre-recorded versions will be posted here beginning July 1st.

For additional information call (305) 271-8257 during business hours or email TPA1@dadeschools.net.