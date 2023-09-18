Miami Dade College president Pumariega recognized as Latina Pioneer of the Year

Madeline Pumariega, the first woman president of Miami Dade College (MDC), was recently recognized as Latina Pioneer of the Year at the 22nd Annual Hispanic Women of Distinction Charity luncheon.

“It’s an honor to be included in this group of amazing women transforming communities across various industries and disciplines,” Pumariega said. “At MDC, we are committed to creating opportunities that not only help students thrive in their professional and personal lives but also contribute to the city’s growth and prosperity.”

Pumariega is in the Miami-Dade County Public Schools Hall of Fame and has also received the City of Miami’s Julia Tuttle Award. Before assuming the top spot at MDC, she was executive vice president and provost at Tallahassee Community College and served as the first female and Hispanic Chancellor of the Florida College System.

Hispanic Women of Distinction was founded in 2001 by the late Erwin M. Vasquez, M.D., a Venezuelan-born cardiologist, philanthropist, and publisher of El Heraldo de Broward newspapers. The event honors Latina professionals who are leading the way for a more diverse America.