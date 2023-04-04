Miami-Dade College students eligible to participate in the cross-cultural Saint James Way Program in Spain

Five students from Miami-Dade College will be chosen to participate in the Saint James Way Program at the College for International Studies in Madrid, Spain.

The program, which promotes cross-cultural education by allowing students to immerse themselves in Spanish culture, is done in collaboration with the office of Miami-Dade County Commissioner Raquel Regalado, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami, International Finance Bank, and the Consulate General of Spain.

Regalado, who completed the program as a child, said her kids will participate this summer.

"I can't think of a better way to strengthen the ties between Spain and the United States than by bringing our young people together through this experience,” Regalado said at a recent news conference. “This summer, my two kids (both autistic) will experience this journey, so that people understand that they, too, can participate in activities like this."

Miami-Dade College will select four students based on their academics to participate in the program this summer, said Amanda Maldonado, communications director for Regalado.

It's the first time the program is reaching out to college students. Previously, students from Miami-Dade County Public Schools were chosen through the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami and the City of Miami.

The program has been dormant for the past two years due to COVID-19, Maldonado said.

Miami-Dade College students selected for the Saint James Way Program will earn college credits.

Gale Nelson, president of Big Brothers Big Sisters Miami, said kids participating in the program “come back from Spain with a bigger view of the world."

Sabrina Joseph, an alumna Big Brothers Big Sisters and participant in the Saint James Way Program, said the experience allowed her to connect with other kids and share their cultures.

"I was with 15 other participants who I can now call my friends," said Joseph, a student at Miami-Dade College. "This shared adventure allows people to connect with each other."