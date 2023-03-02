Miami Dade College to start accepting applications for summer term

Whether you put a pause on your academic career or simply never got the chance to start it, summer is always a good time to ease back into the “school groove.”

If you’re looking to expand your education, Miami Dade College (MDC) might be an option to look into this summer.

MDC has announced their key upcoming dates for registrations, opening their priority registration for summer term 2023 on March 13 and their open registration on March 15.

With programs ranging from Artificial Intelligence and Animation and Game Art to Nursing and Teaching, MDC has a variety of programs for most future learners. For MDC’s full list of academic programs, click here.

They offer courses in a variety of mediums, including in-person, hybrid, and online. MDC also offers specialized classes for Adult Education, GED Preparation, and English as a Second Language.

To learn more about enrolling in Miami Dade College, click here.