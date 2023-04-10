Miami-Dade County and school district launch STEM mentoring program to expand students' internship opportunities

Women History Month in March celebrated the impact women have had in their careers – everything from public servants, medical professionals, lawyers, teachers, entrepreneurs and philanthropists.

It proved so popular, Miami-Dade County and the school system decided to extend the celebration by acknowledging women’s achievements in the field of Science, Technology, Engineer and Math (STEM).

And what better way for women in STEM fields to be role models than helping young students achieve their career goals in STEM.

Youth Summer internship program kicks off April 11

The County and the Miami-Dade County Public Schools are collaborating to launch a STEM Mentorship Program that will pair female high school students with women working in STEM careers, which includes computer software engineering, chemical engineering, computer system analysts, engineer technicians, biologists, chemists and more.

To kick off the program, a STEM Shadow Day event was held virtually on March 30.

"The timing of this program could not be better as we celebrate Women’s History Month," said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. "This initiative was created in response to the Miami-Dade Commission for Women’s recommendations. It has always been my goal to engage students in our community to enlighten them regarding the various careers within Miami-Dade County and retain local talent here in our community."

The hope is the mentorship program will raise awareness about STEM careers for girls and young women. They will shadow county employees at Miami-Dade facilities to get a birds eye view of their day-to-day operations.

"We hope that providing … these types of opportunities will translate to interest in county careers in those areas in the future, thus creating more equity for women in STEM fields in Miami-Dade County," Levine Cava said. "We hope that this will be the beginning of building long-lasting connections that will benefit both the mentors and the mentees."

Dr. Lupe Diaz, the school’s executive director for the Department of Career & Technical Education, said she welcomes another program to help students decide their career choices.

Diaz said the district already partners with the county and area companies for the Youth Summer internship program for junior and senior students.

"It's good for students to have mentors mentoring them," Diaz said. "It gives kids another person besides teachers to give them directions on what career paths to take. Kids can be paired with someone in a profession where they can see the good and bad and decide what careers they want to pursue."

Diaz said the mentorship and summer internship programs go hand-and-hand. Both programs give students an opportunity to work with people in private and public sectors.

"Kids get to work with people inside and outside of everything, and what better place to get first hand experience than with the collaboration with the county," Diaz said.

The summer internship program allows juniors and seniors to begin preparing for their careers after high school, she said. In addition, students are eligible for college credits from the internships if they plan to attend Miami-Dade College or Florida International University.

The internship program is already the biggest and most successful for students, Diaz said. The program kicks off on April 11 at the DoubleTree By Hilton Hotel Miami Airport, where students can apply for internship opportunities.

Diaz said the kids must treat the internship like a real job because performance is the difference maker if they want the apprenticeship to turn into a full-time position. "These kids have to do a good job, that's the hook for them," Diaz said.

MAST Academy Activities Director Jennifer Fernandez said 30-50 students usually participate in the summer internship program. She is tasked with helping MAST students connect with the right employers to give them the best job experience.

She said some internships are paid positions. "Not only do they get college credits but some extra spending money for the summer.”

For more information on the STEM mentorship program, contact Kathy L. Horton at (305) 375-2668 or Kathy.Horton@miamidade.gov.

To sign up for the summer internship program, call (305) 693-3005, or visit miamiinterns.org.