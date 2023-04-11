Missed the Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) magnet application the first time around ? Now’s your chance to reapply.

M-DCPS’ Off-Cycle Application Period will open Wednesday, April 12, 2023 and stay active until the start of the 2023-24 school year, or until all available seats have been filled.

Seats will be available on a first-come, first-served basis after schools go through their waitlists.

If you previously applied to an M-DCPS school and were placed on a waitlist, accepting an Off-Cycle Magnet seat will not affect your wait-list status. Schools with open seats will be included in a list available at offcycle.miamimagnet.com.

Applications are available online and in-person at each respective school, and M-DCPS encourages families looking to submit applications to contact their schools of interest for more information, such as specific eligibility criteria.

One of the most well-known magnet schools near Key Biscayne is MAST Academy, which focuses on maritime and science technology.

Other institutions include New World School of the Arts, Design and Architecture Senior High School (DASH), and Coral Gables Senior High, which offers an acclaimed IB program.

Two of the most anticipated new magnet programs for the 2023-24 school year are the STArts2 program and the STEM Magnet program – Apple Coding.

STArts2 focuses on Science, Technology, and the Arts, diving deep into Digital Music Production Exploration and Innovation – making the program the first of its kind.

M-DCPS looks to ensure this program also provides curriculum alignment and individualized academic support for interested students with disabilities as well as those whose first language is not English. All students are eligible to participate in this program.

The Apple Coding program will give students access to the same professional programming software that high-level developers utilize for many different apps. Applications for this program are now available for students in grades 6 through 8.

Applications will be found by clicking here.

For questions, call (305) 995-1922 or click here.