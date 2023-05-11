Miami Dade’s 2023 Principal and Assistant Principal of the Year honored

On Wednesday evening, Miami-Dade County Public Schools officials held an awards ceremony at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel to honor the 2023 Principal and Assistant Principal of the Year.

Morningside K-8 Academy Principal Leonardo Mouriño won top honors as the District’s Principal of the Year.

Mouriño has been an educator at M-DCPS for 30 years, starting as a kindergarten and first grade teacher at Rainbow Park Elementary, then as assistant principal at Highland Oaks Middle. He has been at Morningside K-8 Academy for the past five years.

In recognition of his efforts, Mouriño receives a $2,000 cash prize and a three-year lease on a car sponsored by Toyota of North Miami.

Elvira Ruiz-Carrillo, Ed.D. of North Miami Senior High was recognized as Assistant Principal of the Year.

She began her Miami-Dade Schools career, then as a program specialist for three years. Dr. Ruiz-Carrillo was promoted to Assistant Principal in October 2006 and spent nearly 12 years in the position before getting promoted to Vice Principal in 2018.

She receives a $1,500 cash prize and a 65-inch TV from Aflac.

Also recognized were Principal of the Year Runner-up Dr. Cynthia Clay, Dr. Robert B. Ingram Elementary, and Assistant Principal of the Year Runner-up Dr. Dana E. Baugh, Mandarin Lakes K-8 Academy.

The annual sponsored by the Dade Association of School Administrators (DASA).