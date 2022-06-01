Miami-Dade schools Dismissal Schedule for end of school year

MAST Academy and the Key Biscayne K-8 Center, as well as all Miami-Dade County Public Schools, will be closing out the 2021-2022 school year on June 8.

To provide teachers with additional time to close out the school year, elementary, Middle and High schools will have a revised dismissal schedule the last three days of school.

On June 6, 7, and 8, dismissal times are as follows:

Elementary Schools and K-8 Centers 1:50 p.m.

Middle Schools 2:40 p.m.

Senior High Schools 12:30 p.m.

