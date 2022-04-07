Designed to be more than a career day, the Miami-Dade County Public Schools’ “Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day” program on April 28 will go beyond the average experience of “shadowing” an adult.

This year’s theme is “New Possibilities Create New Horizons.”

For more than 20 years, individuals, families, organizations and workplaces have joined in this day to expand opportunities and transform the lives of millions of girls and boys around the world.

This nationally recognized program encourages boys and girls from ages 8 to 18 to accompany their parents, mentors or guardians to work.

Spending a day at the workplace with parents or other adults provides hands-on, interactive experiences and allows students to connect their classroom education to the work world.

The event shows students the value of their education while helping them discover the power and possibilities associated with a balanced work life.