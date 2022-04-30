Miami’s Diaz becomes first Hispanic commissioner of education

“Manny Diaz has done a great job in the Legislature on education issues ranging from teacher pay to parental rights and choice,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said last week, when he nominated Florida Senator Manny Diaz Jr to be the next Florida Commissioner of Education.

On Friday, the state Board of Education unanimously voted to appoint the Miami-Dade state senator to the Commissioner of Education post.

The vote makes Diaz the first Hispanic Commissioner of Education in Florida’s history, according to a press release from the Department of Education.

“I am incredibly thankful for Governor DeSantis’ commitment to improve the quality of education we provide to our students, and for the opportunity to build upon the amazing work that Commissioner Corcoran and the Florida Department of Education have accomplished,” Diaz, Jr said in the statement.

“I am extremely humbled and appreciative of the faith and trust that the State Board of Education has placed in me. Rest assured, Florida will continue to serve students, parents, and educators in our quest to provide students with a world-class education that meets the unique and individual needs of all students.”

Diaz will not take over until June 1. Present Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran is stepping down. His last day is May 1, according to the press release. The board appointed Senior Chancellor Jacob Oliva to serve as interim commissioner for the month of May.

