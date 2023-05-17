More testing on tap for MAST students this week

It seems as if MAST Academy students have been testing forever, but the reality is there have been three weeks of required state-mandated testing. Hang in there parents and students, it will soon be over. Here is the lineup for the week ahead:
Thursday, May 18:
Testing: The AICE Chemistry Practical Exam will take place at 8 a.m.
Testing: The AICE Further Mathematics Exam will take place at 12 p.m.
Friday, May 19:
Testing: The AICE Literature in English Exam will take place at 8 a.m.
Testing: The Algebra 1 EOC will take place at 8 a.m.
Testing: The AICE Spanish Exam will take place at 12 p.m.
Monday, May 22:
Testing: There will be FAST Reading Testing for grade 9.
Testing: The AICE Spanish Exam will take place at 12 p.m.
Tuesday, May 23:
Testing: The AICE Biology Practical Exam will take place at 8 a.m.
Testing: There will be FAST PM3 Reading Testing for grade 10.
Testing: The AICE Further Mathematics Exam will take place at 12 p.m.
Meeting: There will be a UTD Meeting at 3:10 p.m.
Wednesday, May 24:
Testing: The AICE Literature in English Exam will take place at 8 a.m.
Testing: The AICE Media Studies Exam will take place at 8 a.m.
Meeting: There will be a Curriculum Council Meeting at 3:10 p.m.
Emma Almanza is a rising senior at MAST Academy and an Islander News intern.
