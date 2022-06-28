New law allows paid work as an option to help qualify for Bright Futures Scholarships

Florida high school students will soon be able to use paid work experience to qualify for the popular Florida college scholarship Bright Futures. In the past, only unpaid volunteer work would suffice.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed HB 461 into law on Monday in Hillsborough County in the Tampa Bay area, and students graduating in the 2022-23 school year and thereafter can take advantage of the new qualifications.

The governor claimed that the paid-work option will allow some students in lower income families to qualify for Bright Futures. But it wasn’t clear how many students would get that opportunity.

During the 2022 legislative session, State Sen. Bobby Powell, representing part of Palm Beach County and a Black Caucus member, noted that lawmakers were not provided data on how many students would benefit from the policy change.

Sen. Audrey Gibson, of Duval County and a Black Caucus member, noted that some students may have an easier time getting a job to qualify for the scholarship compared to others.

In addition, the new law would make changes to what had been a required civics qualification. That qualification was about identifying a civic issue and developing a plan to address the topic and reflect and report upon the experience.

That is no longer required, though students may do that type of project if they want.

Before, students had an opportunity for public and private high school students to have most or all their college tuition covered if they reach certain academic achievements, work a number of unpaid service hours, and do a paper or presentation on a civics issue affecting their community.

There had been two main academic levels, one that required 100 hours of volunteer service and one that required 75 hours, along with other distinctions. There was also a vocational option.

But HB 461 now allows 100 hours of paid work to go towards helping students to qualify for the scholarship, instead of the volunteer hours, regardless of scholarship level.

DeSantis said of the provisions in the new law:

“The problem, though, I think, is not every student has the luxury of being able to just do volunteer hours,” DeSantis said at the bill signing. “I mean, we have students who come from lower-income families who need to work to be able to help their families. And they should not be denied the opportunity to qualify for a scholarship just because their socioeconomic background makes it more difficult to be able to do this type of volunteer work.”

New Florida Commissioner of Education Manny Diaz, Jr., said Monday at the Hillsborough press conference:

“But, I hope you notice the theme here. All of this under Gov. DeSantis’ leadership — it connects with the opportunity to have an education that gives you a job in the workforce without being saddled with debt.”

Portions of this story appeared on the website of the Florida Phoenix, a nonprofit news organization dedicated to coverage of state government and politics from Tallahassee. You can visit them by clicking here.