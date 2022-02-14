New Schools Superintendent reports to work ready to address COVID-19 impact to students, improve academics

Monday, February 14 new Miami-Dade County Schools Superintendent Jose Dotres reports for his first day as the leader of the district, and has some big shoes to fill – and big issues to tackle – as he replaces Alberto Carvalho, who left after 14 years as superintendent to head up Los Angeles schools.

Carvalho, who brought national recognition and accolades for his job performance and the academic performances of schools, was recently honored during a school board meeting on Feb. 9, his last day on the job. He leaves behind a district that faces challenges similar to what most of the nation’s school districts are struggling with – COVID-related academic deficiencies, achievement gaps, the challenges of learning during a pandemic, and staff turnover.

Dotres, named Carvalho’s replacement on Jan. 25, began his tenure on Monday February 14. He said he plans to start by taking a hard look at systems in place to assist students with COVID-related academic and mental health challenges.

“We must do what's right for children,” he said during a press conference after being named. “We must do what's right for our employee base. We must protect the health and safety of all of our employees, of our community."

The 59-year-old Dotres, who is being paid $370,000 a year, takes over the country’s fourth largest school district – with 347, 307 students, over 467 schools and 18,275 teachers, and a $12 billion operating budget.

Dotres began his teaching career in the Miami-Dade School District in 1988 at Frederick Douglass Elementary School in Overtown, then South Pointe Elementary in South Beach, according to his bio. In February, he left his position as Miami-Dade Schools’ Chief Human Capital Officer to become deputy superintendent of Collier County Schools in Naples.

He now lives in Weston. While it’s not required, school board members would like for Dotres to live in the school district.

Dotres said his top priority is addressing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the school district and students. In addition to the impact on academics, he said students are experiencing mental health and social emotional disconnection.

“Many call it learning loss,” he told the media during a press conference after his appointment. “But, of course, we know the impact of the pandemic and … the aspect of students having to engage in virtual learning. It's a difficult thing to do.”

Dotres noted that the system has strategies in place to address these concerns. “The support that is available, the development and training for teachers… To be able to respond to this unfinished learning is very, very important.”

Mental health is another critical focus, especially for those who have lost someone to the virus: “The loss that they've experienced, many of them may be sensing issues of mental health, social emotional disconnection.”

Dotres said he will begin by doing “a temperature check, in terms of what structures are in place to address the support that these students need. In my opinion, there's nothing more important right now."

Bridging the achievement gap between black and Hispanic students versus white students will be another focus of the new superintendent

Though graduation rates and school grades have improved in Miami-Dade County, Dotres said the school district needs to do more by “ cascading resources” based on schools that need it the most.

“This is something that we need to anchor ourselves into with a lot of commitment,” he said. “So again, how do we heighten the interventions, the monitoring and the support that these students need? How about looking deeper — connecting with the social emotional side. That may be a differential for many of these students in order to address achievement gaps. It's not only about academics, there's so much more to it than that."

As state lawmakers consider a bill proposed by Gov. Ron DeSantis that would ban schools from causing students discomfort when teaching issues like discrimination and racism, Dotres said every community is different He doesn’t believe this is a situation where “you stand alone.”

“Rather, you seek the input of the community,” he said. “You listen and then, along with the school board, if you have to take a stand, you do.