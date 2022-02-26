When it comes to cities where teachers have the best earnings potential, no South Florida, or Florida city, made the list, which was headed by Riverside-San Bernardino, California.

As a matter of fact, California led all states with four cities on “The best-paying cities for teachers” list based on analysis made by moving marketplace HireAHelper, and published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

In addition to top city Riverside-San Bernardino, where teachers earn $83,000 per year when adjusted for cost of living, other California cities on the list were San Jose, California at #12, Sacramento, California at #7 and Los Angeles, California at #6.

Ohio placed three cities on the list, with Cleveland coming in at #2, Columbus at #8 and Cincinnati at #11.

Buffalo at #3 and Rochester were the two cities from New York State on the list.

Other cities on the list include Virginia Beach-Norfolk, VA at #5, Detroit, Michigan at #4.

For the entire list, click here.