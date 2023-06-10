Not new: Allegations of racism at MAST Academy go back years

Five summers ago, Tiana Headley proudly walked across the stage at the James L. Knight Center to receive her prestigious Silver Knight award from the Miami Herald for her 3,000-word, eye-opening essay on how racism was prevalent at MAST Academy.

Apparently, things haven't changed much since then,

Friday, accusations of racism against two MAST Academy faculty members by one graduating senior led to an investigation by the Miami-Dade County School District, the temporary reassignment of one teacher, and legal representation of the student by a Civil Rights attorney with the well-known Ben Crump Law Firm.

The student, Aniyah Upshaw, claims she was repeatedly singled out and racially discriminated against on campus. She referred to two specific cases, one of which she felt was a personal attack on her choice of apparel.

She said she began to feel physically ill from what she felt was blatant discrimination.

"They just do not care, and it's very unfortunate that we have to face this," an emotional Upshaw said at a news conference Friday, the day after she graduated, sitting with her parents and attorney Sue-Ann Robinson.

"Students that have reported cases of racism going on within the school, they have been bullied, and they have been constantly harassed on a day-to-day basis, and no one should have to go through that at all," Upshaw said.

In addition to what she felt were personal attacks by the two school officials, she said there had been other examples of racism from classmates.

"We see it, all the derogatory words inside the bathroom stalls, we see it inside the buses. Wherever we go, we see it, we hear it," said Upshaw, tears welling in her eyes. "The daily behaviors do, in fact, create harm. It's the death of a thousand cuts," Robinson said.

Upshaw’s legal representatives filed a complaint with the Office of Civil Rights Compliance for the Miami-Dade School Board.

Several other current and former Black students also have spoken out about being harassed at the school in one online report and another on an NBC6 News report.

Marlene F. Hernandez, the Chief of Staff for School Board Chair Mari Teri Rojas, said because “this complaint is under an investigation … the case cannot be discussed at this time.”

She did, however, refer to Rojas’ earlier comments, which stated: "An allegation is something that we do not play with. It is serious in nature. And we follow up accordingly."

Upshaw’s attorney, Robinson, has not been available to make a comment.

Ironically, in the summer of 2020, following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, the Miami-Dade County School Board approved introducing anti-racism instruction into its curriculum across its school district.

School Board members voted 8-1 in favor of introducing the instruction, reportedly saying that the Miami-Dade school system needs to begin teaching children about being anti-racist to disrupt pervasive institutionalized racist attitudes.

Late Tuesday afternoon, School Board officials said they were “working” on an Islander News request asking if those instructions remain in place – or will remain next fall – given the state’s political pressures to neutralize the teaching of race and racial issues in the classroom.

A U.S. News & World education report shows that MAST Academy's minority student enrollment is 77%. Further analysis by Niche.com shows the majority of students are Hispanic (71.3%), followed by White (23.4%) and Black (3.3%).

There is a 50-50 split of male and female students among the 1,562 enrolled.

MAST, one of Miami’s most celebrated magnet schools, attracts many students from Key Biscayne who are especially interested in marine science.

MAST was founded in 1991 to get more minority, low-income and female students interested in marine science-related classes.

In 2012, the school agreed with the Village of Key Biscayne to set aside a certain number of classroom seats with a preference for its residents.

According to a report in the Miami Herald, the percentage of Black students at the school quickly dropped from 10% to less than 3% of the nearly 1,500 students, and the proportion of low-income students fell by about half.

"I found irony in the fact that this school has historically had a mission to create a diverse place," Headley said in her award-winning essay, which crashed the school newspaper's website with so many views. Responses included congratulations and support, while others included racist comments.

A Vassar College graduate, Headley is now a judicial reporter with Bloomberg Law in the Washington, DC/Baltimore area.

After that essay, MAST was supposedly working with the Anti-Defamation League and an organization called Student Voices to implement cultural sensitivity into school lessons.

Without a response from MAST Principal Dr. Cadian Collman-Perez or Miami-Dade Public Schools Superintendent Jose L. Dotres' office on Tuesday, there was no word if that is still part of the curriculum.