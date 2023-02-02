Pre-kinder registration open at K-8 Center ahead of admission lottery

The Pre-Kindergarten registration for the Key Biscayne K-8 Center has started and runs through February 23.

Parents can download the forms from the school's website – keybiscaynek8center.net – under important links, or pick up a packet at the school at 150 W. McIntyre St. from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Key Biscayne K-8 Center and all Miami-Dade County Public School system use a lottery to select students. After submitting proof of birth and address to their home/neighborhood school before the February 23, 2023, deadline, families will be entered into the VPK lottery.

All documents need to be brought in person to the school.

The lottery for admission will take place at 9 a.m. on Friday, February 24. Children, whose names are drawn from the lottery, will be selected to attend the program.

School registration hours are 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. If parents have any questions, please call the school at (305) 361-5418 or email the registrar Ms. Susan Suarez at ssuarez@dadeschools.net.