Registration now open for upcoming National College Fair

For many high school students at MAST Academy and other local schools, the return to class after the holiday break marks the start of the process of selecting a college or university to continue their education. A national college fair in Miami could provide additional help in making that decision.

Representatives from almost 200 colleges and universities will attend the 2023 Miami National College Fair, which brings about the opportunity for conversations between students and parents who want to learn more about college planning, financial aid, and admissions.

A Counseling Center will also be available, for families to speak to trained professionals about the college application, admission, and scholarship process.

The event will take place on March 5, 2023 from 12 - 4 p.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton Miami Airport and Convention Center, 711 N.W. 72nd Ave., Miami, FL 33126. Admission is free and parking is $7, cash only.

Students can pre-register by clicking here and print out bar-coded information to use at the Fair as an electronic ID, and additionally request information from the institutions that will be represented at the event.

The event is sponsored by The National Association for College Admission Counseling (NACAC) and Miami-Dade County Public Schools. The NACAC sponsors yearly fairs in over 50 cities around the U.S., bringing more than 650,000 students and parents.

For more information, click here and follow the Fair on social media at #collegefairmiami.