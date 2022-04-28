Florida’s ongoing efforts to boost starting salaries for public school teachers are making a difference, as a new report ranks the state at 16th in the nation for starting teacher pay, up from 30th the year before.

But national, statewide, and local teacher unions noted that Florida complains that the focus on raising pay for starting teachers has left experienced teachers behind.

“We all want our students to get a high-quality education, and we know it takes qualified teachers and staff to make that happen. Florida has a severe shortage of educators, due in large part to low pay,” Andrew Spar, president of the Florida Education Association, said in a written statement Tuesday.

The FEA is an affiliate of the National Education Association, which reports annually on teacher pay across the nation and estimates for trends for the ongoing year.

In the 2022 report, the NEA notes that Florida’s average starting teacher salary for the 2020-21 school year was $44,040, placing it at #16 among the 50 states and Washington, D.C.

DeSantis initiative

This ranking follows efforts by Gov. Ron DeSantis and state lawmakers to increase state funding for starting teacher pay.

The average teacher salary for the whole nation is $65,293. New York ranked the highest for 2020-21 with $90,222 and Mississippi ranked lowest with an average teacher salary of $46,862.

In 2020, the Legislature approved $500 million toward a goal of a $47,500 starting salary for all teachers, with additional funds added since.

As for the 2022 session, Florida lawmakers approved $800 million for 2022-23. DeSantis has not yet signed the 2022-23 budget but has promised to approve that money for teacher pay increases.

The appropriation includes has more flexibility than in previous years, meaning that more veteran teachers could see a higher salary increase.

Portions of this story appeared on the website of the Florida Phoenix, a nonprofit news organization dedicated to coverage of state government and politics from Tallahassee. You can visit them by clicking here.