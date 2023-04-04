Miami-Dade County School Board Chair Mari Tere Rojas, whose region includes Key Biscayne, has received a Hispanic Leadership award.

The South Florida Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (SFLHCC) recently awarded her with a Hispanic leadership award, for her efforts within Miami-Dade County Public Schools.

Chamber Member Dr. Arnhilda Badia and the SFLHCC Selection Committee officially nominated Rojas with the award.

The annual Hispanic Leadership Awards have become well known and highly revered. Their mission is to honor the most influential Hispanic leaders of South Florida, focusing on individuals who “have made significant and positive contributions” to their community.

Throughout her years of service, Rojas has been “a champion for parents, teachers, administrators, workforce, and especially our children,” in the words of M-DCPS News.