Rotary official keep tabs on previous scholarship award winners

The Rotary Club of Key Biscayne Foundation has been awarding college scholarships to MAST Academy INTERACT seniors for over 30 years. The high school club is a service organization. Patricia Amat y Leon served as the liaison to the INTERACT Club, participating in their activities, volunteer efforts and fundraising.

Last week, six students were awarded scholarships and they blew away the selection committee with their academic, service, and personal accomplishments.

The Rotary Club’s commitment to helping develop new leaders does not end with graduation. The rewards of following these exceptional students are immeasurable, especially to see how they've applied the Rotary principles learned while in INTERACT – specifically, “Service Above Self.”

For years I have reached out to scholarship awardees to follow their progress. For example, I followed a 1994 graduate through her college and masters programs, job selection, marriage, and children. This year, I communicated with the 2022 scholarship winners. Their responses were touching and filled with gratitudes.

To each, I asked how they were doing in school and if they were enjoying the experience. “Remember,” I told them, “Question 🙋‍♂️ everything and stay true to your 🧭 (compass),”

Here are their responses, which I shared with my fellow Rotarians:

Julian Moise: UCF (Julian’s sister, Emma was a previous scholarship recipient!)

Hi! Thank you for your message. School at UCF is great and I am enjoying the college. The values Rotary instilled in me make me a better student and member of my new community at college. Thank you for everything

Eric Vives: Franklin & Marshall College (Eric’s sister, Alex, was a previous scholarship recipient)

Hey Robert! First year was a blast but flew by so quickly. A little too quick 😅 It has me scared how the next 3 years are going to fly by and soon I will be graduating. All my professors are amazing and I am loving my intended majors (Joint English - Business Major with a Minor in Film and Media). It is great to hear from you!

Rachel Bass: FSU

Hi Bob! So nice to hear from you! School is great! I’m currently working in retail at one of my favorite clothing stores for the summer but I’m so excited to go back to school in the fall, I miss it so much! Thanks for checking in!! How is everything with you?

Ignacio Kong: Purdue University

Hey Robert, it's going great so far. Finished the year strongly and really enjoyed my first year at Purdue. Hope you’re doing well and have a good rest of your day.

Abraham Rodriguez: FSU

Hi Bob. FSU is going good, last semester I ended with all A’s and I’m taking two classes online during the summer term. I’m getting a car very soon and I’m taking it up to Tallahassee in the fall because I’m going to be living off campus. I’ve been enjoying the college experience and I hope to enjoy it more this upcoming year!

Roberto Agostini: Duke University

Hello Bob, hope you are good as well. School is great and I'm loving the experience of being surrounded by people who are passionate about their education and what they are studying. I'm back home now doing a course to get EMT certification.

I also reached out to a 2020 Awardee whose brother, Eric, was a 2022 recipient!

Alexandra Vives: University of Florida

Me: Hope you are well! How’s school, Alex? Can you share this photo memory with Francesca? My best, Bob

Alex Vives:

Aw Hi Bob thanks for reaching out and what a great memory!!! Currently in the big apple preparing for my summer internship here with Citibank! Will make sure to send it to Francesca right now. Thanks for sending, hope all is well on your end!

Me: ✊🕺

Yours in Rotary Service,

Bob Brookes

