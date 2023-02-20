A challenge for Miami-Dade Public school transportation personnel is controlling student behavior on school buses. A review of conduct practices on school buses might shed some light on the problem.

Last week, Miami-Dade School Board Chair Mari Tere Rojas took a step towards addressing the issue, proposing a review of the Miami-Dade County Public Schools bus transportation guidelines. Her proposal received unanimous approval from the School Board.

Rojas introduced her proposition, Good Cause agenda item H-13, at the last School Board Meeting. In it, she asks the Superintendent of Schools to thoroughly review the transportation guidelines, which includes student disciplinary actions, while M-DCPS students are riding a school bus.

According to item H-13, the review is to include actions like:

1. Evaluation of current procedures, protocols, policies, professional development offerings for bus drivers, bus aides, and school site administrators, governing the safe transportation of students while they ride M-DCPS buses;

2. Review of M-DCPS School Board Policies regarding Student Conduct and Discipline (5500), Bullying and Harassment (5517.01), Suspension and Expulsion of Students (5610), and Transportation (8600), also including any of the documents referenced in these policies;

3. Renewal of the M-DCPS Transportation Handbook for School Staff, July 2021;

4. Review of the current language in Florida Statutes 1006.21 – Duties of district school superintendent and district school board regarding transportation and Florida Statute 1006.10 – Authority of school bus drivers and district school boards relating to student discipline and student safety on school buses;

5. Assessment of Florida State Board Rules regarding: Basic Principles for Transportation of Students (6A-3001), Responsibility of School District and Parents or Guardians for Students who are Transported at Public Expense (6A-30121), and Responsibilities of School Districts for Student Transportation (6A-30171), and others to decide if the school district should amend any of these statues and State Board Rules.

To read the full proposal (Good Cause agenda item H-13), click here.