School board races are usually Nonpartisan, but will they be this year? Maybe not?

“This is not a normal school board race. Normal school board races aren’t about a national Republican political culture war agenda.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis has broken the mold for endorsing candidates in local school board races that would connect to his conservative ideology, though the boards are supposed to be nonpartisan. But now that primary election day is here, Floridians will see if the high-profile endorsements will add a partisan layer to school boards or keep the longstanding status quo.

DeSantis, is doing everything he can to get local communities to rally behind some of his selected candidates. Over the weekend, DeSantis attended the campaign rallies of several local board races that he has endorsed over the past few weeks.

In all, DeSantis has endorsed 30 candidates, according to his political campaign at rondesantis.com.

Meanwhile, following DeSantis’ lead, Democratic gubernatorial candidate U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, released his own set of school board endorsements in July. Crist is in a Democratic primary Tuesday.

Sunday, DeSantis’s campaign Twitter page posted a photo of himself at a campaign rally in Sarasota, with the comment: “Sarasota County parents are ready to elect school board members who are going to ensure our schools provide a great education for our kids, not a woke indoctrination. Thanks to all who came out to join us today!”

He had a similar Twitter campaign post for Volusia, Miami-Dade, and Duval counties.

“To my knowledge, we’ve not seen a governor travel the state and hold rallies for local races other than for the state legislature,” said Andrea Messina, chief executive officer for the Florida School Boards Association. “I’ve not seen that level of involvement and engagement from the executive office until this year.”

She continued: “What you’re seeing right now, because it’s still nonpartisan, there’s still some degree of holding back. But if we had partisan elections, you would see more activity, more direct activity, by both political parties in those school board elections…I believe we would see more partisan positions in policy and in school board discussions and debate — more open party-affiliated positions.”

Overall, Florida has 67 counties that contain their own school districts. Florida law requires that each school district has at least five school board members, though not every seat is up for grabs this election cycle.

DeSantis’ 30 candidates come from 19 school districts. According to the rondesantis.com campaign, these candidates were chosen by DeSantis because they are “committed to ensuring student success, parental rights, and curriculum transparency.”

Through his political finance committee, each of the 30 candidates received $1,000 from the Friends of Ron DeSantis, as of August 17, based on the Florida election division’s campaign finance data.

According to his campaign team, DeSantis endorsed school board races in the following districts:

Alachua (1)

Brevard (2)

Clay (1)

Duval (2)

Flagler (2)

Hendry (1)

Hillsborough (3)

Indian River (1)

Lee (2)

Miami-Dade (2)

Manatee (3)

Martin (1)

Monroe (2)

Pasco (1)

Polk (1)

Putnam (1)

Sarasota (3)

Volusia (2)

At least a half a dozen of those school boards last fall were involved in a battle over mask mandates.

U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist has endorsed seven races occurring in six counties, according to Crist’s campaign:

Hillsborough (2)

Indian River (1)

Lee (1)

Marion (1)

Pinellas (1)

Polk (1)

Because school board races are currently non-partisan, any registered voter, regardless of party, will be able to vote for the school board member of their choice.

