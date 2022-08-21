School district rejects donation of dictionaries due to new state "wokeness" law

In March, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis sign HB 1467 into law, which in part, mandates that all books and materials must be age and grade-level appropriate.

According to a Newsweek report, a provision in the new law, which went into effect July 1, mandates all reading and instructional materials are reviewed by a district employee with a "valid educational media specialist certificate."

The Sarasota County Schools district does not have certified media specialist in the schools, causing the district to put a freeze on accepting donations, or purchasing books, until January 2023.

Over the years, the Venice Suncoast Rotary Club has donated about 4,000 dictionaries, but this year, their donations of 300 dictionaries were not accepted by the school district, Newsweek reported.

The dictionaries are sent to the schools by the Dictionary Project.

For the complete Newsweek report, click here.