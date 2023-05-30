Eliamys Perez, a rising senior at Miami Killian Senior High School, is the recipient of the 2023 Lorraine Silverstein Law Studies Scholarship.

The $2,000 scholarship was presented to Perez during the recent Miami Killian 2023 Awards Ceremony. The $2,000 Lorraine Silverstein Law Studies Scholarship is presented annually by Panter, Panter & Sampedro (PPS).

“Law truly became a significant part of Miami Killian when Mrs. Silverstein took the law courses to heights unimagined,” said Mitch Panter, managing partner of PPS during the award ceremony. “This year’s recipient of the Lorraine Silverstein Award is a young lady who distinguished herself as an exceptional ILSA student almost immediately upon her arrival here at Killian.”

"I am absolutely ecstatic!" said Perez. "Coming from a lower-income family, this scholarship is an enormous help. Not to mention, I really do pride myself on school and my performance, as I am one of the first in my family to have the opportunity to go to school. I am just eternally grateful for this chance to further make my family, especially my mother, proud."

Perez was honored with the scholarship after demonstrating her strong commitment to the International Law Studies Academy (ILSA) since first arriving at Miami Killian Senior High School.

She led her freshman mock trial team to an intramural championship and later competed as a member of the mock trial team during her junior and senior years. She is a valued member of the Law Honor Society at Killian and has participated in many clubs and activities throughout her high school career.

“Panter, Panter & Sampedro has been such an incredibly supportive company all around,” adds Perez. “I have had the pleasure of being guided by Mitch Panter, who greatly assisted me in truly understanding the procedures of a courtroom. This company has provided me with endless

education time and time again. I genuinely could not be more grateful to have had the chance of learning from them, and now learning with them.”

