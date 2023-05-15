Spilt Milk, the MAST Academy literary magazine, earns state Gold recognition

Winning awards has become routine for the student staff and advisor Otto Zequeira of MAST Academy’s Spilt Milk literary magazine.

The 2022 version of the magazine just received a GOLD Rating from the Florida Scholastic Press Association and the Scholastic Writing Awards – Region-at-Large South.

"The staff has much to be proud of with this edition of Spilt Milk,” the evaluator wrote in their comments. “Fiction and non-fiction writing show mature thinking and sophistication, as does photography/artwork, which earned a Special Distinction in this critique. Typography is another strong point.

It is consistent and serves to enhance a simple page design, both of which provide unity throughout the publication. The magazine is one which will attract readers and keep them engaged to the end."

In the past four years, Spilt Milk has received two Golds and an All-Florida recognition from FSPA.

In addition, the Scholastic Writing Awards recognized staff writer Alejandra Chavez with a Silver Key for her short story, "Love Experiment."