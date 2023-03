Starting this Friday, all Miami-Dade County public schools, including Key Biscayne’s K-8 Center and MAST Academy, as well as Region and District offices, will be closed for Spring Break.

The recess will last from Monday, March 20 through Friday, March 24.

All students and employees are considered to be on break, except for select 12-month employees and Fraternal Order of Police personnel.

