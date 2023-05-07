MAST students in 10th grade and above can now earn dual enrollment credit by participating in the Summer Youth Internship Program.

The program recently received a $1 million funding boost from Ken Griffin, the Citadel founder and CEO, with School Superintendent Dr. Jose L. Dotres and Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava joining other community leaders all got together at Miami Dade College Padron Campus to announce the donation, which is being added to the existing funds already sitting at $5 million.

“This is really an exciting day and we’re about to kick off the largest Summer Youth Internship Program that we’ve ever had, and all because of the incredible commitment of some amazing partners,” Superintendent Dotres said. “These partners are embracing our students and opening their doors for them to have the experience they need to be successful as we enter a bright future here in our own city.

For the Program, M-DCPS has partnered with The Children’s Trust, Miami-Dade County, CareerSource South Florida, EdFed, and the Foundation for New Education Initiatives. Internships will last 5 weeks, and will be available to 10th to 12th grade students. Applications are due by May 26, and can be found at this link.

“This generous donation will allow more students to develop skills and gain on-the-job experience making them future ready for the jobs in the new economy,” Mayor Levine Cava said. “Miami-Dade County has supported the Summer Youth Internship Program since its launch and I am excited to sustain our commitment and continue investing in our young people.”

The Summer Youth Internship Program will be pairing the 700 employers who have signed up so far with up to 3,000 high school students for the summer. Participating students will be working 30 hours a week, five days a week. In return, they will be receiving compensation and one high school credit. If students meet criteria as specified by Miami Dade College or Florida International University, they can also receive dual enrollment credit.

“We can give you stats, we can give you data, we can give you all the numbers. We hire interns too, and to see that five-week process of how they walk in the door and develop the employee-building skills and confidence is awe inspiring. We look forward to doing it again this summer,” Children’s Trust President and CEO James Haj said.

Participants can choose from an array of different fields of interest, including law, music, engineering, and even Miami-Dade County offices.

“I worked at Chai Tees this past summer and I learned effective communication and networking skills, just to name a few,” 10th-grader Nigel Williams said. Williams was an intern last summer, and now hopes to spend this summer working in a hotel to learn more about the hospitality industry.

Students interested in the program can apply now, and can narrow their search to find remote as well as on-site employment options for this summer.

For more information about the Summer Youth Internship Program, call 305-693-3005 or visit miamiinterns.org