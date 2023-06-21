Two students receive scholarships from local law firm

Local Miami students Ashley Diaz and Gabriella Weiner were recently selected to receive a $1,500 scholarship for their service to their community and academic achievements.

The annual scholarships are awarded by the law firm of Panter, Panter & Sampedro. Both Diaz and Weiner attend Miami Palmetto Senior High School.

“I was so happy when I found out I received this scholarship, especially because I plan on attending law school after graduating from Florida State University. The scholarship will hopefully open up a lot more opportunities for me in the future and help my career path,” said Weiner.

When asked what the scholarship means to her, Diaz answered, "This scholarship means so much to me because it recognizes and values the effort and time I have put into my goals. It is very fulfilling to have my dedication and hard work appreciated by others. Aside from this scholarship offering financial help, it also recognizes my hard work. It has proved to me that in the end, hard work pays off."

"We at Panter, Panter & Sampedro are incredibly proud and pleased to award these scholarships to both Ashley and Gabriella, who have earned our respect and admiration, and we look forward to hearing what they have in store for their future," says Mitch Panter, managing partner of PPS.

For more information on PPS, please visit panterlaw.com or call (305) 662-6178.