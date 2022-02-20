US-DOE to forgive $415 million in student debt for nearly 16,000 borrowers who were misled by colleges

This week, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said, "The department remains committed to giving borrowers discharges when the evidence shows their college violated the law and standards, “as the US The Department of Education (DOE) announced it is forgiving $415 million in student loans covering nearly 16,000 former students.

According to a report on Fox Business, the loan forgiveness mainly covers students who attended for-profit colleges.

Some of the universities and colleges on the list include DeVry University ($71.7 million to be forgiven), ITT Technical Institute, Westwood College (more than $51 million to be forgiven), the Minnesota School of Business/Globe University, ITT Technical Institute, Corinthian Colleges and Marinello Schools of Beauty.

The $415 million brings the total amount approved by the DOE to approximately $2 billion, covering more than 107,000 borrowers.

For more, click here.