Water temperature research work by MAST student wins major Silver Knight Award

Two years after diving, cage-less, into a sea of sharks off the coast of Bimini at the age of 12, Zoë Diederich was diving into her own seventh-grade science project.

Literally made on a shoebox budget from items she found in her closet, her initial quest was to prevent coral reefs from being threatened by thermal pollution leaking into Biscayne Bay from cooling canals at the Turkey Point Nuclear Power Plant.

And, while that sounds like a mouthful, her mission to decrease temperature and salinity levels in the canals since then has spread to protect wildlife, such as the American Crocodiles and other realms of the environment.

Her remarkable efforts have earned her local, state and even international acclaim and, most recently, a prestigious Silver Knight Award just hours before her 18th birthday for her impressive science work while attending MAST Academy.

"Oh my gosh, it absolutely was one of my most favorite nights," said the Coral Gables resident, who joked that she actually had driven to the wrong Knight Center for the 64th annual awards ceremony and had to hustle to find her seat.

"Going in, I was not expecting anything. They started with honorable mentions, three for Dade and three for Broward in each of the 15 categories (MAST classmates Roberto Agostini and Ayeisha Kirkland received those accolades), and they go alphabetically, so my subject was Science, and it was so nerve-wracking.

"When I didn't hear my name, I was like, 'OK, no problem,' " she said, alluding that it would have been a nice reward.

Then it came time for the actual Silver Knight statue presentations. Again, she patiently, anxiously, awaited for "Science" to be called.

"They said, '... and she built the cooling system ...' I was shaking. And then, 'she began her research in the seventh grade ...' I took off my (protective) mask right away. I looked at my parents, because those were the trigger words, like 'nuclear,' and we just knew.

"Now I'm just thinking, 'Don't fall!' But it was beautiful," Diederich said. "If I could go back to that night, I'd completely live it over. Such great vibes, everyone was being super thankful backstage. It was breathtaking, so amazing."

Then, it hit her.

"Now I was a Silver Knight, like Jeff Bezos and (soon-to-be Supreme Court Justice) Ketanji Brown Jackson (both attended Miami Palmetto)," she said. "I just never was thinking of me as one of the 15 (Miami-Dade recipients, who were among the 661 students nominated from 100 schools in both counties). Later, I was like, 'Whoa, how did I get here?' "

The highly regarded Miami Herald Silver Knight Awards was instituted in 1959 by John S.Knight, a 1968 Pulitzer Prize winner who was past publisher of the Miami Herald and founder of Knight-Ridder newspapers. The awards aim to recognize outstanding students who have not only maintained good grades, but also unselfishly applied their special knowledge and talents to contribute significant service to their schools and communities.

Among her prizes was a $2,000 scholarship from the Herald Charities Foundation, a special medallion, a free round-trip ticket on American Airlines, and the coveted Silver Knight statue.

Project 'came together like a cake'

Diederich turned what could have been a simple seventh-grade assignment into a passion, one that could pave the way to her future.

While attending Carver Middle School – with its advanced curriculum – in Coconut Grove, her teacher suggested they do a pre-Science Fair project, just to prepare for eighth grade, when the true Science Fair projects are entered.

"A lot of my friends thought recycling would be more fun, and my initial idea was to decorate garbage cans (to influence others to recycle), but it was not quantifiable," Diederich said. "I wanted to make a really big impact, and something clicked."

She recalled reading an article in the Miami Herald, learning that coral reefs were being threatened by thermal pollution leaking into Biscayne Bay from cooling canals at the Turkey Point Nuclear Power Plant, where those "cooling" waters run 116 degrees. She wanted to find a solution.

Her project "looked pretty much like water on Styrofoam -- a seventh-grader's project," she called it. "But it had big dreams."

Judges from eCybermission gave it a 38% approval rating, "which was atrocious," she said.

Nevertheless, she wanted to stick with the plan. She got an OK from her eighth-grade teacher and attended a STEM camp in the summer – building models and writing research papers, while others her age were skateboarding or idolizing their favorite Boy Band singer.

She and her dad, JB, built a four-foot model out of wood from "stuff I found in my neighborhood," and using a waterfall design at a local park, her experiment decreased water temperature 3.12 degrees -- "small, but significant to me," she said.

She took it to the Miami-Dade District Science Fair, emerging among the final 30 of the hundreds of entrants who would be advancing to the state competition in Orlando. At that contest, she was awarded first place by the American Society of Civil Engineers, and she grabbed one of the three "Best in Fair" honors from Dr. Nelson Ying.

"I was like, 'Look at all these amazing ideas, cures for diseases, how to prevent water pollution ...' They were all personal, too."

Incidentally, the folks at eCybermission -- whose judges had given her the "atrocious" 38% approval a year earlier -- ended up writing an article on her project about "Perseverance and Passion" after her state triumph as an eighth grader.

So, she built a bigger system, actually visiting the Turkey Point Nuclear site, some 20 miles away just east of Homestead. There, she spoke to officials, discovered there are 5,900 acres of cooling canals with a cooling tower -- all built in 1972, and got the chance to check the temperature and salinity of the water.

"My project slowly came together, like a cake -- I was layering the cake," she said.

Next, she competed with fellow high school freshmen, not only making it to State -- one of her primary goals -- but she also earned a five-day trip to Arizona to compete in the International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF).

"Here I was, a freshman, what? 14, carrying a 6-foot poster board (she traveled with six other finalists in the county) and got set up at the Phoenix Convention Center," she said. "Next to me is someone from Poland, and that person is 19. Across from me is someone from Saudi Arabia, and the next person is from Peru, with all their native clothing. It didn't matter. Everyone there knew so much.

"One winner from 2012 inspired me; he came up with a paper test to test for pancreatic cancer! I didn't know kids could come up with such amazing ideas.

"But people reacted that way to me, too."

She said with 1,800 kids from 80 countries in attendance, the line of PhD judges was immense.

"Third place! I was speechless," she said, an award that further convinced her to continue her endeavor.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, her dreams could have vanished. But, she decided to turn the family garage into a laboratory, while still connecting with teachers and classmates through virtual meetings.

'I just wanted to make a difference'

Now, over the five-year span, she has engineered a cooling system that can significantly decrease high temperatures (by 9.8 degrees so far) and lower salinity levels while preserving water loss to evaporation.

With sea level rise and global warming increasing over the years, she wonders if the 1972-built Turkey Point canals aren't providing the best environment for sea life, especially for the 6,000 crocodiles which come and migrate.

"My main point, when I started, was coral reefs, but there's no real coral reefs (being affected) because they have an enclosed (canal) system," Diederich said. "But, I've shown how to decrease the 116-degree Fahrenheit water just by building little models of what I found in my closet."

Ray Duenas, Manager of Events and Community Affairs at The Miami Herald, is impressed by her accomplishments.

“Knowing that the root of Zoë's project and interest came from her reading a Miami Herald article on coral reefs and power plants goes to show the reach and impact of local journalism," he said. "After researching, working with engineers, fostering a program, using her network, there's no telling where her work will lead, but we know it's only going to grow and help the environment."

Asked if she was the smartest girl in school, Diederich was reluctant to answer.

"Smartest? I don't know, honestly," she said. "I love MAST so much, it's absolutely filled with brilliant students. And this is not a cliche, but all the dedication and passion they've shown out of the school and inside makes a difference."

She carried a weighted 5.01 grade point average -- "all A's, pretty much" -- accepting a Bright Futures scholarship to the University of Florida, and she also has other scholarship opportunities that can go toward undergraduate or graduate classes. She'll study Environmental Engineering, naturally, and also hopes to put her Business minor to good use.

"That's where taking it to a global scale comes in," she said, smiling.

She said her graduation day, which came during the recent tropical storm warning, was bittersweet, but "I'm excited for the next chapter."

School Board member Mari Tere Rojas, who addressed 2,574 seniors and some 10,000-plus family members during Miami-Dade County graduations, had no trouble recognizing Diederich at the Makos' commencement.

"That little girl is amazing, unbelievable," said Rojas, who recited lyrics from Gloria Estefan's song, "Coming Out of the Dark," the first single after her terrifying accident in 1990, to tell the students "who learned so many lessons of perseverance" over the past four years that the light is shining on them. "They're the beacon of light for all of us."

Looking back at her "younger" days, Diederich said she never stopped living the "kid aspect" and enjoyed "doing everything" -- from ballerina classes, to sailing, snorkeling, scuba diving and paddleboarding. Her time having spent as a mentor to disabled and inner city kids in the Shake-a-Leg Miami program also was memorable, as was making those fun trips with her friends to the local Whip N Dip to get her ice cream fix.

A surfboard hangs from the ceiling in her room, a reminder of the time she surfed during a trip up the coast to Melbourne, and now she would like to join Florida's club surf team.

Looking back at the memories with her older sister, Tasneem Campos, who attended UCLA, and her older brother, Alexandre Diederich, who also is a huge environmental advocate, she still can't believe such a project, with so much untapped potential, has been the result of her dedication since the "shoebox" days.

She said there's never been pressure along the way from her mom, Francesca Mires, a TV producer/journalist who is Greek, or from her dad, JB Diederich, a photographer and journalist from Haiti.

"My parents, at first, thought, 'You're a little crazy,' she said, laughing. "But my parents are not scientists. So, when I have a question, they would say, 'Go for it! Why would I tell you, 'No'?'

"I do it because I love it. I just wanted to make a difference."