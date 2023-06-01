School’s (almost) out ! MAST Academy and the Key Biscayne K-8 Center, and all other Miami-Dade County Public Schools, will have their last day of school next week on Wednesday, June 7.

To provide teachers with more time to plan the end of the school year, elementary, middle, and high schools will have a varied dismissal schedule for the last three days of school.

On June 5, 6, and 7, dismissal times are as follows:

– Elementary Schools and K-8 Centers 1:50 p.m.

– Middle Schools 2:40 p.m.

– Senior High Schools 12:30 p.m.

