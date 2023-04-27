With enrollment up 60% since 2014, cost of attending UM increasing over $10,000 per year

Is your senior graduating MAST Academy thinking of attending the University of Miami this fall? Get ready to increase your budget.

According to a report by the university’s student newspaper, The Miami Hurricane, the cost of being a Miami Hurricane will increase over $10,000 per year, starting with the 2023-24 academic year.

This past year, the total cost of attendance landed between $69,160 and $78,640 depending on if living on or off-campus.

For off-campus students or students living in University Village, the cost of attendance could reach up to $89,804 starting with the 2023-2024 school year. If a student selects UM-sponsored health insurance, the cost rises to $93,595 for off-campus students and $92,729 for on-campus.

The school’s Office of Undergraduate Financial Assistance told The Miami Hurricane publication the total cost of attendance includes direct billed charges like tuition and housing, as well as indirect expenses such as books, transportation, and personal expenses.

Apparently, the high cost of tuition is not impacting enrollment at the private university.

“The number of applications has increased more than 60 percent since 2014,” vice president for enrollment management, John Haller to the student paper.

