Year-end testing continues for MAST students; plus, Junior ring ceremony

MAST Academy students roaming the halls.

 Photo courtesy of Justo Rey

This week in MAST Academy, students and staff can expect more exams, as well as special events for rising seniors.

Thursday, May 11:

Testing: The AICE Chemistry Exam will take place at 8 a.m.

Testing: The A-Level Chemistry Exam will take place at 8 a.m.

Testing: The AP French Language and Literature Exam will take place at 8 a.m.

Testing: The AP World History Exam will take place at 8 a.m.

Friday, May 12:

Testing: The AP German Language and Culture Exam will take place at 8 a.m.

Testing: The AP Music Theory Exam will take place at 8 a.m.

Testing: The AICE English Literature and Language Exam will take place at 8 a.m.

Testing: The AICE History Exam will take place at 12 noon.

Testing: The AICE Mathematics exam will take place at 12 noon.

Monday, May 15:

Testing: The Biology EOC Exam will take place at 8 a.m.

Luncheon: The Junior Ring Luncheon will take place at 1:15 p.m in room 5326.

Tuesday, May 16:

Testing: The Geometry EOC Exam will take place at 8 a.m.

Testing: The AICE French Exam will take place at 12 noon.

Meeting: There will be a faculty meeting at 3:10 p.m.

Wednesday, May 17:

Testing: The Civics and U.S History EOC will take place at 8 a.m.

Emma Almanza is a rising senior at MAST Academy and an Islander News intern.

