Year-end testing continues for MAST students; plus, Junior ring ceremony

This week in MAST Academy, students and staff can expect more exams, as well as special events for rising seniors.

Thursday, May 11:

Testing: The AICE Chemistry Exam will take place at 8 a.m.

Testing: The A-Level Chemistry Exam will take place at 8 a.m.

Testing: The AP French Language and Literature Exam will take place at 8 a.m.

Testing: The AP World History Exam will take place at 8 a.m.

Friday, May 12:

Testing: The AP German Language and Culture Exam will take place at 8 a.m.

Testing: The AP Music Theory Exam will take place at 8 a.m.

Testing: The AICE English Literature and Language Exam will take place at 8 a.m.

Testing: The AICE History Exam will take place at 12 noon.

Testing: The AICE Mathematics exam will take place at 12 noon.

Monday, May 15:

Testing: The Biology EOC Exam will take place at 8 a.m.

Luncheon: The Junior Ring Luncheon will take place at 1:15 p.m in room 5326.

Tuesday, May 16:

Testing: The Geometry EOC Exam will take place at 8 a.m.

Testing: The AICE French Exam will take place at 12 noon.

Meeting: There will be a faculty meeting at 3:10 p.m.

Wednesday, May 17:

Testing: The Civics and U.S History EOC will take place at 8 a.m.

Emma Almanza is a rising senior at MAST Academy and an Islander News intern.

