Year-end testing continues for MAST students; plus, Junior ring ceremony

This week in MAST Academy, students and staff can expect more exams, as well as special events for rising seniors.
Thursday, May 11:
Testing: The AICE Chemistry Exam will take place at 8 a.m.
Testing: The A-Level Chemistry Exam will take place at 8 a.m.
Testing: The AP French Language and Literature Exam will take place at 8 a.m.
Testing: The AP World History Exam will take place at 8 a.m.
Friday, May 12:
Testing: The AP German Language and Culture Exam will take place at 8 a.m.
Testing: The AP Music Theory Exam will take place at 8 a.m.
Testing: The AICE English Literature and Language Exam will take place at 8 a.m.
Testing: The AICE History Exam will take place at 12 noon.
Testing: The AICE Mathematics exam will take place at 12 noon.
Monday, May 15:
Testing: The Biology EOC Exam will take place at 8 a.m.
Luncheon: The Junior Ring Luncheon will take place at 1:15 p.m in room 5326.
Tuesday, May 16:
Testing: The Geometry EOC Exam will take place at 8 a.m.
Testing: The AICE French Exam will take place at 12 noon.
Meeting: There will be a faculty meeting at 3:10 p.m.
Wednesday, May 17:
Testing: The Civics and U.S History EOC will take place at 8 a.m.
Emma Almanza is a rising senior at MAST Academy and an Islander News intern.
