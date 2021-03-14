As more people are looking for safety and isolation and working from home has become part of the new norm, one trend appears to be developing in the real estate market: ownership of a private island.

According to a Robb Report article, inquiries for information, availability and pricing of private island has increased at least five-fold since January on this year.

Robb Report found that even in colder climes, “no-frills” islands priced as low as $100,000, are selling particularly well, this according to Farhad Vladi, a specialist island broker based in Germany. He cites Canada, Norway and Sweden (home to 267,570 islands) as areas in high demand.

Vladi says those seeking to own an island tend to be “individualistic, with above-average intelligence and very nature-minded.”

“They like the feeling of being self-sufficient and having no neighbors,” who owns an island in New Zealand, calls his island neighbor “a hermit.” “He has not allowed anyone except me on his island for 40 years, and we only talk once a year.”

The owner of Blue Island in the Bahamas, the only private Caribbean island to have a jet-length airstrip says, “The risk of something like the current pandemic happening again is potentially quite high,” adding that “when it hits, you need a staff house, a guesthouse and a main house all ready.”

