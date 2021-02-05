"Endless Summer" specialty plate rides wave of popularity to top in state; sales support ocean programs

As far as trends go, Miami and its neighboring cosmopolitan communities usually are first to make a statement, whether it be in fashion, food or fine arts.

But one trend Miami-Dade County residents have been slow to embrace is riding the wave of the state’s most popular specialty license plate -- a beach-inspired design that would seem to work perfectly with the area’s coconut palms and aqua waters.

The Endless Summer plate, featuring a rainbow of sherbet orange and yellow colors with a silhouette of a surfer against the sunrise (or sunset, if on the west coast), has surpassed the perennial leader, University of Florida, as the state’s No. 1-selling specialty plate, taking a 93,155-92,766 lead.

The top 20 specialty tags in Florida for 2020:

Endless Summer -- 93,155 University of Florida -- 92,766 Helping Sea Turtles Survive -- 91,031 Florida State University -- 70,105 Protect Wild Dolphins -- 52,127 Miami Heat -- 50,758 Save the Manatee -- 47,525 Marine Corps -- 47,326 Protect the Panther -- 40,926 Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- 40,216 Save Our Seas -- 39,166 Protect Our Reefs -- 38,084 Army -- 37,085 University of Central Florida -- 29,766 Protect Our Oceans -- 29,642 Animal Friend -- 28,412 Golf Capital of the World -- 27,551 Air Force .--26,901 Navy -- 26,606 University of Miami -- 26,290

As of Jan. 15, Miami-Dade County led the state with 127,497 of Florida’s 1,650,908 active registrations among the 121 specialty plates available. Yet, only 3,094 are Endless Summer plates.

In comparison, Pinellas County led the way with 6,163 Endless Summer plates, followed by Brevard County at 6,020 and Palm Beach County at 5,944.

Currently, the top five specialty plates In Miami-Dade County are:

Miami Heat -- 26,628 University of Miami -- 8,621 University of Florida -- 3,526 Endless Summer -- 3,094 Miami Dolphins -- 3,033

It might be difficult to find a correlation for the Miami area’s shortfall, although sports teams and universities remain the focus of pride for many South Florida drivers.

One explanation could be linked to a missing visual component.

“I remember back in the day going into the (tax collector’s) office and seeing all the license plates on the wall. It was easy to see which one you wanted ... Now with (some) offices being closed, you can only see them online,” said Key Biscayne Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Tatyana Chiocchetti who, “for the longest time” drove with a Save the Manatee plate.

Another explanation for the county’s low numbers might be that residents aren’t fully aware of the benefits associated with a good portion of the $25 add-on fee.

The Endless Summer plate, which can be customized with up to five letters or numerals, raises money for a non-profit called Surfing’s Evolution and Preservation Foundation, created over a decade ago by Ron DiMenna, the genius behind the world-famous Ron Jon Surf Shop brand, and his wife, Lynne.

They even received permission to use the label from Bruce Brown, who directed and produced the legendary surf film, “The Endless Summer,” in 1966.

According to its records, 86 percent of the plate’s proceeds support the foundation’s mission, to:

1. Fund the proposed Surfing’s Evolution and Preservation Experience project, an interactive encounter showcasing the history and evolution of surfing;

2. Provide funds for the provision of lifeguards, especially at high-risk beaches, or the building of artificial reefs;

3. Provide funds to organizations that house the history and artifacts of surfing or promote the sport through exhibits, lectures and events; and,

4. Support programs and events of other organizations that support beaches and oceans and promote education on beach safety, coastal pollution and beach ecology.

So far, more than $10 million has been raised from sales of the Endless Summer plates, closing in on the foundation’s estimated target of $15-$20 million for the project.

The foundation also supports Special Olympics Florida, with its board sports programs, and numerous beach cleanup organizations, including Keep America Beautiful affiliates.

“It’s a fantastic initiative,” Chiocchetti said. “Now knowing the cause would inspire me to help fund the beaches. I think we all would. Going around with that plate, especially being associated with the Chamber of Commerce, would be cool.”

Florida residents certainly seem to think so.

There are more than 1,200 miles of Florida coastline and more than 600 miles of sandy beaches to be preserved. Add in native world champion surfers such as Kelly Slater, C.J. Hobgood, Frieda Zamba and Lisa Andersen, plus this year’s Team USA Olympian Caroline Marks, and it has created a wave of positivity for the license plate, which became available in May of 2011.

By 2014, it ranked 10th in the state; three years later it was up to fourth.

Jessica Kelleher, press secretary for the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles In Tallahassee, said that, typically, a plate’s sales increase when it has been redesigned. But in the case of the Endless Summer plate, it has just gained more popularity over time,” she said.

Now, if only Miami-Dade County can hop on board and soak up the trend.

Residents flaunt their passions through specialty auto plates

With over 125 options, many island residents are showing their support for their favorite cause or organization with a Florida specialty license plate. On Key Biscayne, about one in 50 cars has a specialty plate.

