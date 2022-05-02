EPA to allow cheaper E15 ethanol gas to be sold year round; where to find it close to the island

Friday, the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) issued a waiver to allow for ethanol gasoline blend to be sold at service stations this summer, an attempt by the Biden administration to lower increasing fuel prices.

In parts of the country, the sale of E15 is usually prohibited between June 1 and Sept. 15 due to smog concerns during the summer’s high temperature.

Some environmental groups say the U.S. Clean Air Act prohibits year-round sales of E15.

Ethanol is a biofuel derived from fermented corn, wheat, grain sorghum, barley, and potatoes. It can also be made from sugar cane or sweet sorghum.

The waiver affects a small portion of gas stations in the country that sell corn-based ethanol fuel. There are 2,300 gas stations nationwide that offer a 15 percent ethanol blend, compared to the more than 140,000 gas stations across the U.S.

On Friday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the move was a money-saver. “At current prices, E15 can save a family 10 cents per gallon of gas on average and many stores sell E15 at an even greater discount and today’s waiver will allow families to pay that lower price for months to come,” she said.

