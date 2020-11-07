Eta a Tropical Storm again, picks up forward speed. South Florida now under a Tropical Storm Warning

As of 10 a.m. Saturday, as expected, Eta had increase in intensity, now with 40 mph sustained winds, making it a Tropical Storm as the center reformed to the NE. As of the last National Hurricane Center advisory, Tropical Storm Eta forward motion has increased to 17 mph in a NE movement.

As of 10 a.m., Eta was located 280 miles WSW of Camaguey, Cuba.

According to the NHC, an east-northeast to northeast motion is expected through early Sunday. On the forecast track, the center of Eta will be near the Florida Keys or south Florida Sunday night into Monday.

The National Weather Service said South Florida could see 10 to 15 inches of rain through Wednesday, placing the area under a flood watch. The island, along with the rest of South Florida, could start feeling Eta’s sustained tropical-storm-force winds late Sunday night.

