Eta's track shifts east overnight. SE Florida fully back in cone. Village prepares

As of 4 a.m. Friday, Tropical Depression Eta was still pounding Central America with heavy rains and flooding. Eta is located 110 mikes NSW of La Ceiba, Honduras and 430 miles WSW Grand Cayman, moving North at 8 mph.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Eta is expected to move Northeastward and regain tropical storm strength as it moves into the northwestern Caribbean Sea for the next few days beginning Friday, the NHC said.

Forecasters warn Eta continues to pose a risk to Florida, with the forecast path shifting slightly to the east overnight, putting part of the state's southeastern coast back into the cone of concern.

On the current track, the center of Eta will be over the western Caribbean Sea through Friday, approach the Cayman Islands Saturday, then near Cuba on Sunday.

There is an increasing risk for wind and rain in southern Florida over the weekend and into next week as the current track could take the system near or over portions of extreme southern Florida by late this weekend or early next week, but there is low confidence in the forecast, especially at 3 to 5 days, the Hurricane Center said.

Thursday afternoon, the Village send a communication on Tropical Depression Eta encouraging residents to “prepare for potential flooding and strong winds, including the possibility of power outages.”

The communication asked residents to:

- Secure all debris and do not place materials of any kind at the curb trash piles

- Ensure all construction materials and sites.

- Charge potable electronic devices in preparation for possible power outages.

- Use extreme caution when driving through standing water

According to the Village, rainfall from Eta could result in 8” to 10" inches of rain on the island, with heaviest amounts on Saturday.

Due to already saturated grounds from recent rainfall, this could result in the potential for flooding, particularly during high tide, said the Village.

For the latest NHC advisory, click here.