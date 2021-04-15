Women’s Giving Circle goes digital to raise money for the area’s women and children

For the past 13 years, the Key Biscayne Women’s Giving Circle has hosted a fundraising luncheon to raise money to support charities that serve women and children in the Miami area.

This year, due to the COVID pandemic, funds were solicited online and by invitation. Due to the generosity of contributors, the Giving Circle will be able to fully fund all proposed projects.

Focus of the 2021 grants is food and housing security for women and children in Miami-Dade County. There are funding projects proposed by four organizations:

Ninety percent of money raised goes to supporting these nonprofits. Donations are handled by the Key Biscayne Community Foundation.

Marilyn Levin, Iris Fisher and Harriet Stein founded the Giving Circle 13 years ago. It has over the years raised more than $273,000 and funded 32 charitable organizations.

All can support these programs by donating by clicking here , or by mailing a check made out to the “Key Biscayne Women’s Giving Circle” to the KB Community Foundation, 240 Crandon Blvd, Suite 180, Key Biscayne, FL 33149. All donations are tax deductible.