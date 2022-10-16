Everything you need to know about daylight saving time this year

Daylight saving time might be gone for good this year. As the United States Senate approved the Sunshine Protection Act, the decision has almost been finalized for all U.S. states.

President Joe Biden and the U.S. House of Representatives still has not signed off on the bill proposed by Senator Marco Rubio. The Senate approved the Sunshine Protection Act, however, which permanently makes daylight saving time stretch year-long.

California would still experience a staggered start, as their distressed voters approved Proposition 7, which brought the idea to permanently adopt daylight saving time by putting the decision in the hands of state lawmakers. Although just one month later California Assemblyman Kansen Chu introduced AB 7, the law Proposition 7 brought about, the state legislature did not pass the ballot initiative, and the federal government has yet to approve the legislation.

Here are some of Desert Sun’s key points to keep in mind before the change is finalized.

What is daylight saving time?

According to timeanddate.com, “daylight saving time (DST) is the practice of setting the clocks forward one hour from standard time during the summer months, and back again in the fall, in order to make better use of natural daylight.”

Though less than 40% of countries join in on the practice, most countries prefer it in order to take advantage of the natural light lasting longer.

“Some studies show that DST could lead to fewer road accidents and injuries by supplying more daylight during the hours more people use the roads. Other studies claim that people's health might suffer due to DST changes.”

Daylight saving time also was previously confirmed to reduce the energy needed for evening artificial lighting. Nevertheless, many critics argue that the practice actually does not do much for energy savings.

How do you say DST?

The correct term is daylight saving time. It does not carry any hyphen or apostrophe, and it is not capitalized. Incorrect examples include: daylight savings time, daylight savings, and Daylight Saving Time.

Who's in charge of daylight saving time?

The group who oversees DST and all other time zones in the United States is the U.S. Department of Transportation, due to the intrinsic connection between time zones and transportation in the nation.

When is it ending in 2022?

The nation will collectively set their clock back by one hour on November 6 at exactly 2 a.m. Pacific Standard Time (PST).

When is daylight saving time 2023?

Daylight saving time is set to start its “spring forward” on Sunday, March 12 at 2 a.m. Pacific Standard Time (PST), and its “fall back” would begin on Sunday, November 6 at 2 a.m.

What is the Sunshine Protection Act?

The Sunshine Protection Act was introduced in January 2021 and later by Senator Rubio along with seven bipartisan members of Congress in March 2022. It outlines an idea to establish daylight saving time as a permanent practice year-round throughout the United States.

What is the Standard Time Act?

As the first federal law implementing daylight saving time and standard time, the Standard Time Act of 1918 authorized the Interstate Commerce Commission to define and divide the United States into the five time zones we use today.

What is the Uniform Time Act?

The Uniform Time Act, passed in 1966, created a uniform system of time, including daylight saving time, across the United States.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, “The time zones established by the Standard Time Act, as amended by the Uniform Time Act, are Atlantic, eastern, central, mountain, Pacific, Alaska, Hawaii–Aleutian, Samoa, and Chamorro.”

Which states don't observe daylight saving time?

Arizona and Hawaii do not recognize DST. There's also no need to change the clocks in Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, American Samoa, Guam or the Northern Marianas.

Which states don’t want to make daylight saving time permanent?

Over 30 states have begun making efforts to combat the proposed legislation. Seven states, including Florida, have already approved the bill. Regardless, a final approval from Congress is needed to confirm the legislation’s legitimacy.

Is daylight saving time good?

Most experts and the general public agree that daylight saving time has more advantages than disadvantages. Many say they will enjoy not having to change their clocks twice a year, and having sunlight for a longer time every day. According to the New York Times, most experts have been urging government officials to make a permanent change, in order to prevent disrupting the general public’s circadian rhythms, or sleep patterns, twice a year.

However, others prefer keeping standard time year-round, and some people even favor making the change twice a year. Those who argue the former use the same reasoning as DST supporters, but in the end it comes down to individual preference…of government officials.