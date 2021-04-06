Ex Federal Judge and Congressman Alcee Hastings dead at 84

Controversial former Federal Judge and Congressman Alcee Hastings has died after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

He was 84.

Hastings, a civil rights lawyer, became Florida’s first black federal judge in 1979 after being nominated by President Carter. He was eventually impeached and removed from the bench only to come back to political life, winning 15 congressional elections, eventually becoming Florida’s senior member of Congress.

According to an article in South Florida’s Sun Sentinel, in 2018 Hastings was diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Recently, he had been in hospice care, according to the Sun Sentinel.

Hastings is survived by his wife, Patricia Williams and three adult children from previous marriages, Alcee “Jody” Hastings II, Chelsea Hastings and Leigh Hastings.

