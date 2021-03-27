Editor’s note. This letter is in response to last week’s Letter to the Editor titled “Reader believes making children wear masks is child abuse”

I agree 100 percent with your reader.

As a practicing Speech Language Pathologist I have witnessed how children’s speech and language skills have been greatly affected as a result of wearing masks.

Not only do children need to experience normal interaction, they also need visual and verbal cues to learn how to articulate correctly, understand / use language, and learn how to socialize. Children need to see a child’s / person’s face and mouth.

I have never seen so many young children delayed in speech and language skills on this island as I have in the last 6 months.

As a community we really need to address the issue of children wearing masks, especially outdoors where we know the virus does not spread.

We need to use common sense and really think about how our children have been affected and continue to suffer due to regulations that do not make sense.

Ivette Fernandez M.S. SLP-CCC