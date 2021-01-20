Impeachment is one of the weightiest tools the Constitution offers to hold government officials, including the president, accountable for misconduct and abuse of power.

The Constitution provides that "The President, Vice President, and all civil officers of the United States” can be impeached for "treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors.” Treason and bribery have clear definitions, but the Constitution never explains what “other high crimes and misdemeanors” means.

In case of conviction, the defendant’s life, liberty, or property are not at stake. The only penalties allowed to be imposed by the Senate are removal from office and disqualification from holding any federal office in the future (which does put a dent in one’s civic career).

A conviction in an impeachment trial does not automatically disqualify a public official from future public office. But if the Senate were to convict the accused, the Constitution allows a subsequent vote to bar an official from holding “any office of honor, trust or profit under the United States.”

The U.S. Constitution, Article II, Section 4 ensures that no one is above the law and offers the tools to hold federal and state officials accountable -- from the President of the United States to a State Supreme Court Judge or an Attorney General.

There have been demands for impeachments for most presidents, but only four times in the history of the US have presidents been impeached:Andrew Johnson in 1868, Bill Clinton in 1998 and Donald Trump, twice, in 2019 and in 2021). In 1974, with removal by the Senate all but certain, Richard Nixon became the first president to resign after the Watergate Scandal.

No president has ever been removed from office.

Impeachment has not only been applied to hold presidents accountable. Over the years, civic officials -- mostly judges and governors, but also state level officers -- have been impeached.

The procedure was initiated for the first time in 1797, when US Sen. William Blount of Tennessee was accused of “conspiring to assist Britain in capturing Spanish territory.”

Altogether, 35 civic officials have been impeached for a variety of reasons ranging from “drunkenness, graft, supporting the Confederacy to corruption, tax evasion, sexual assault to abuse of power and other crimes.”

As for the technical procedure of impeachment, the House vote requires only a simple majority of lawmakers to agree that the accused has committed high crimes and misdemeanors. Of the 435 House of Representatives members at least 281 must vote in favor of impeachment. In the Senate, a super majority is required: two-thirds of the 100 senators (at least 67) need to vote in favor to convict.

Sources: NBCnews/politics; NYT Catie Edmondson/ Wikipedia