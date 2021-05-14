Extended COVID benefit; alcohol to-go sales now allowed permanently in Florida

Last March, as the coronavirus pandemic started to shut down businesses across the state and on the island, Florida Governor DeSantis issued an executive order allowing bars and restaurants to offer alcohol take-out or delivery orders.

On Thursday, DeSantis signed a bill making to-go alcohol sales permanent in Florida.

The governor signed the bill at a press conference in an Ormond Beach sports bar.

“People were less likely to want to come out to restaurants, we knew that was going to cause a lot of problems in terms of their viability,” DeSantis said Thursday of the March 2020 decision to issue the executive order.

The bill, SB-148, is similar to DeSantis’ March executive order and moved quickly through the Florida House and Senate.

“They wanted to make it done in a way that would benefit our restaurants and our bars but do it in a way that was obviously safe for the public, and I think they’ve done it,” DeSantis said Thursday.

The new beverage law, authorizes certain food service establishments to sell or deliver certain alcoholic beverages for off-premises consumption under certain circumstances. The beverages cannot be in open containers.

Now that it’s been signed, the law will go in effect on July 1.

