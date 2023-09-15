Famed Colombian artist Botero dead at 91

Famed artists Fernando Otero, one of Colombia’s most popular artistic figures, known for his unique "Boterismo" style, depicting people and animals in large figures died on Friday in Monaco.

Botero was 91 years old.

According to a New York Times report, Botero died in a hospital from pneumonia complications.

Born in Medellīn, Colombia, Botero began his artist career by selling illustrations to his hometown newspaper, El Colombiano, when he was only 17. Over the years, he developed his unique style with his works being displayed in museums worldwide.

According to a report in El Colombiano website, Botero had lived in Monaco and France in the latter stages of his life.

In social media, Colombian President Gustavo Petro said, "Fernando Botero, the painter of our traditions and defects, the painter of our virtues, has died."

For the complete New York Times article, click here.

Para el reporte en El Colombiano, pulse aquī.